Fire Drama on Russian Flight: All Safe in Antalya Landing

A Russian plane's engine caught fire upon landing at Antalya airport, Turkey, with 95 individuals onboard. The quick response ensured all passengers and crew were evacuated safely. The aircraft, a Sukhoi Superjet 100 by Azimuth Airlines, originated from Sochi. The fire's cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 25-11-2024 04:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 04:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Russian plane carrying 95 people experienced an engine fire after landing at Antalya airport in southern Turkey, the Turkish transportation ministry revealed. Fortunately, all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated, preventing potential tragedy.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100, operated by Azimuth Airlines, took off from Sochi, with 89 passengers and six crew members, before landing incident-heavy at 9:34 p.m local time. Emergency crews swiftly extinguished the fire after the pilot's urgent call. While the cause of the fire remains mysterious, no injuries were reported.

Footage shared by Airport Haber showed flames erupting from the plane's left side as emergency responders tackled the blaze. Passengers exited via an emergency slide, some even clutching personal belongings. Meanwhile, arrivals at Antalya's airport faced temporary suspension, with departures redirected to a military-managed runway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

