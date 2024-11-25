Left Menu

Tragic Crash: DHL Cargo Plane Down Near Vilnius Airport

A DHL cargo plane crashed near Vilnius airport in Lithuania, resulting in one fatality and two injuries. Operated by SWIFT airline, the aircraft originated from Leipzig and hit a house. Firefighters, police, and ambulances were present at the scene, and nearby streets were cordoned off.

Updated: 25-11-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A DHL cargo plane tragically crashed near Lithuania's Vilnius airport early Monday morning, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two others. The aircraft, operated by SWIFT airline for DHL, originated from Leipzig and crashed into a house around 0330 GMT.

According to a spokesperson for the National Crisis Management Center, all residents of the house survived the crash. The scene quickly became the focus of significant emergency response efforts, with firefighters working to extinguish smoke rising from the impacted building north of the airport runway.

By 0530 GMT, firefighters were on-site managing the situation, while a substantial police and ambulance presence was noted. Authorities cordoned off several major streets nearby to ensure public safety while emergency services conducted their operations.

