Tragic Crash: DHL Cargo Plane Down Near Vilnius Airport

A DHL cargo plane tragically crashed near Lithuania's Vilnius airport early Monday morning, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two others. The aircraft, operated by SWIFT airline for DHL, originated from Leipzig and crashed into a house around 0330 GMT.

According to a spokesperson for the National Crisis Management Center, all residents of the house survived the crash. The scene quickly became the focus of significant emergency response efforts, with firefighters working to extinguish smoke rising from the impacted building north of the airport runway.

By 0530 GMT, firefighters were on-site managing the situation, while a substantial police and ambulance presence was noted. Authorities cordoned off several major streets nearby to ensure public safety while emergency services conducted their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)