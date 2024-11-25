Tragic Crash: DHL Cargo Plane Disaster shakes Vilnius

A DHL cargo plane tragedy unfolded at Lithuania's Vilnius airport on Monday morning. The aircraft, carrying four individuals, crashed and skidded into a house, resulting in one fatality and three injuries onboard. Fortunately, no casualties occurred on the ground, as confirmed by officials.

The ill-fated flight, operated by Swiftair for DHL, departed from Leipzig, Germany. It met disaster around 0330 GMT during landing, leaving investigators to scrutinize the scene. Initial findings indicate no explosion preluded the accident, as noted by Lithuania's National Crisis Management Center.

Authorities are probing into possible causes, including terrorism, although no concrete evidence has been identified. Rescue teams reported the Boeing 737-400 broke apart on impact, covering a vast area. Meanwhile, other speculative connections to prior incendiary incidents in Europe remain under examination.

