Tragic DHL Cargo Plane Crash in Vilnius Raises Safety Concerns

A DHL cargo plane crashed early Monday morning as it was landing at Lithuania's Vilnius airport, resulting in one casualty and multiple injuries. The crash scattered debris across the area, damaging a house but sparing any harm to ground residents. Flames and smoke engulfed the aircraft as emergency services tried to extinguish the fire.

The flight, operated by Swiftair on DHL's behalf, had departed from Leipzig, Germany. Although the crash's cause remains unknown, German authorities are already investigating previous incidents involving incendiary devices in Leipzig, where the flight originated. Lithuanian officials have not ruled out terrorism as a possible factor.

Lithuanian police and prosecutors have initiated a criminal investigation, while the country's Justice Ministry will conduct a civil aviation probe. Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte urged restraint in speculation as investigations continue. Meanwhile, DHL and German security agencies are performing their own inquiries into the tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)