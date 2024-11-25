Left Menu

Allcargo Gati Unveils Direct Air Delivery to Imphal and Varanasi

Express logistics operator Allcargo Gati has launched a direct air delivery service to Imphal and Varanasi from major metro cities in India. This expansion aims to enhance logistics efficiency and support business needs with faster connectivity and quicker turnaround times, covering 34 commercial airports nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:48 IST
Allcargo Gati Unveils Direct Air Delivery to Imphal and Varanasi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance logistics efficiency, Allcargo Gati, a leading express logistics operator, has launched a direct air delivery service to Imphal and Varanasi. This service connects these cities with major metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, and others.

The expansion aims to provide businesses across India with faster connectivity and reduced turnaround times, catering to growing logistical demands. The air express service now links to 34 commercial airports nationwide.

With its focus on volume-based logistics, the new service supports diverse industries, especially benefiting tier 1 and tier 2 cities by offering multiple cut-off times, late pickups, and next-day delivery options. Uday Sharma, Chief Commercial Officer of Allcargo Gati, emphasized the service's role in easing supply chain challenges and lowering inventory costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024