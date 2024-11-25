Allcargo Gati Unveils Direct Air Delivery to Imphal and Varanasi
Express logistics operator Allcargo Gati has launched a direct air delivery service to Imphal and Varanasi from major metro cities in India. This expansion aims to enhance logistics efficiency and support business needs with faster connectivity and quicker turnaround times, covering 34 commercial airports nationwide.
In a strategic move to enhance logistics efficiency, Allcargo Gati, a leading express logistics operator, has launched a direct air delivery service to Imphal and Varanasi. This service connects these cities with major metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, and others.
The expansion aims to provide businesses across India with faster connectivity and reduced turnaround times, catering to growing logistical demands. The air express service now links to 34 commercial airports nationwide.
With its focus on volume-based logistics, the new service supports diverse industries, especially benefiting tier 1 and tier 2 cities by offering multiple cut-off times, late pickups, and next-day delivery options. Uday Sharma, Chief Commercial Officer of Allcargo Gati, emphasized the service's role in easing supply chain challenges and lowering inventory costs.
