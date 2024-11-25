Rescue Mission in the Red Sea: 28 Saved From Sunken Tourist Boat

In a dramatic rescue operation, Egyptian authorities have successfully saved 28 people after a tourist vessel, Sea Story, sank along the Red Sea coast. The incident, which unfolded early on Monday, still leaves 17 passengers unaccounted for, prompting considerable search efforts.

The vessel was engaged in a multi-day diving excursion and was carrying 45 individuals, including 31 tourists from various countries. The boat reportedly sank near Marsa Alam, an area known for its diving attractions. According to government sources, the search operations had to be halted as night fell, with plans to resume the pursuit for the missing.

The Red Sea's reputation as a diving hotspot underscores the tourism sector's importance to Egypt's economy. However, adverse weather conditions, similar to those seen earlier this year, continue to challenge safe maritime activities. The region experienced hazardous conditions on Sunday, leading to a temporary closure of maritime traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)