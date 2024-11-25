Madhya Pradesh CM's UK Visit: A New Era of Innovation and Investment
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to the UK emphasizes innovation and investment in technology. Engaging with the India All Party Parliamentary Group, he explored strengthening economic ties. The visit highlights the state's commitment to green energy and invites the UK as a partner for the 2025 Global Investors Summit.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
During a high-profile visit to the UK, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spotlighted innovation and investment opportunities in technology as pivotal themes. This trip, part of a seven-day international tour, seeks to bolster collaborations for regional growth.
Yadav engaged in discussions with the India All Party Parliamentary Group, aiming to strengthen economic ties between Madhya Pradesh and the UK. Emphasizing the investment potential, he noted the variety of prospects in technology-related sectors including mining, education, healthcare, and heavy industries.
The visit, which underscores Madhya Pradesh's commitment to sustainable growth, includes an invitation to the UK to join as a 'Partner Country' in the Global Investors Summit 2025. The Chief Minister's itinerary features interactions with UK business leaders focusing on electric vehicles, renewable energy, and more.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government's Strategic Stake Sale: Boosting Disinvestment Coffers
Singapore Airlines Boosts Stake with Major Investment Post Vistara-Air India Merger
Aditya Birla Group Eyes Further US Investments Amid Positive Trump Stance
Canon Hosts Second Executive Circle in Cyprus, Celebrating Innovation for Sustainable Growth
MAHE's 32nd Convocation Celebrates Academic Excellence and Innovation