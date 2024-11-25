Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM's UK Visit: A New Era of Innovation and Investment

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to the UK emphasizes innovation and investment in technology. Engaging with the India All Party Parliamentary Group, he explored strengthening economic ties. The visit highlights the state's commitment to green energy and invites the UK as a partner for the 2025 Global Investors Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:38 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM's UK Visit: A New Era of Innovation and Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

During a high-profile visit to the UK, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spotlighted innovation and investment opportunities in technology as pivotal themes. This trip, part of a seven-day international tour, seeks to bolster collaborations for regional growth.

Yadav engaged in discussions with the India All Party Parliamentary Group, aiming to strengthen economic ties between Madhya Pradesh and the UK. Emphasizing the investment potential, he noted the variety of prospects in technology-related sectors including mining, education, healthcare, and heavy industries.

The visit, which underscores Madhya Pradesh's commitment to sustainable growth, includes an invitation to the UK to join as a 'Partner Country' in the Global Investors Summit 2025. The Chief Minister's itinerary features interactions with UK business leaders focusing on electric vehicles, renewable energy, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024