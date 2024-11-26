Left Menu

Mystery Over DHL Cargo Plane Crash in Lithuania: Accident or Hybrid Attack?

A DHL cargo plane crash in Vilnius, Lithuania, claimed one life, sparking investigations into whether it was an accident or a possible hybrid attack. A team of U.S. and Lithuanian investigators are examining the incident, with concerns over civilian infrastructure vulnerabilities in Europe amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 03:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 03:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A DHL cargo plane crash in Lithuania's Vilnius on Monday morning resulted in one fatality and three injuries, prompting questions about whether the incident was an accident or a potential hybrid attack. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the volatile nature of current times in Europe.

The aircraft, operated by Swiftair for DHL, crashed at 0330 GMT after departing from Leipzig, Germany. Flames engulfed the plane, and German authorities are investigating connections to recent incidents involving incendiary devices. Both German and Lithuanian authorities are collaborating on the investigation, and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board will assist.

The Lithuanian counter-intelligence chief mentioned the potential for terrorism, though no conclusive evidence points to sabotage. Witnesses noted abnormal flight behavior before the crash, which occurred in a residential area. DHL has launched its own investigation, while other European incidents are being examined for possible links.

(With inputs from agencies.)

