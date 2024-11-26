Left Menu

Negligence Allegations Surface in Bullet Train Tragedy

Following a worker's death at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project casting yard, an accusation of negligence has been made. A First Information Report has been filed against Mohammad Sarvar Sahid, while no arrests have occurred. Investigations continue into the operator's alleged lack of precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Over two months after a tragic incident at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train site, allegations of negligence have surfaced. The fatality occurred due to carelessness, according to law enforcement officials.

An FIR has been lodged against Mohammad Sarvar Sahid under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's section 106(1) at the Shil-Daighar police station. As investigations proceed, no arrests have been performed yet.

The death of Santram Sukhdeo Singh, who was caught in a concrete mixer, has raised safety concerns. Authorities blame the operator for failing to adopt preventive measures, triggering an intensified enquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

