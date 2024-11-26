Negligence Allegations Surface in Bullet Train Tragedy
Following a worker's death at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project casting yard, an accusation of negligence has been made. A First Information Report has been filed against Mohammad Sarvar Sahid, while no arrests have occurred. Investigations continue into the operator's alleged lack of precaution.
Over two months after a tragic incident at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train site, allegations of negligence have surfaced. The fatality occurred due to carelessness, according to law enforcement officials.
An FIR has been lodged against Mohammad Sarvar Sahid under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's section 106(1) at the Shil-Daighar police station. As investigations proceed, no arrests have been performed yet.
The death of Santram Sukhdeo Singh, who was caught in a concrete mixer, has raised safety concerns. Authorities blame the operator for failing to adopt preventive measures, triggering an intensified enquiry.
