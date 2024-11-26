Empowering India's MSMEs: The Quantum Leap Revolution
Rajiv Talreja and Karan Hasija, through their business coaching company Quantum Leap, have significantly impacted India's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). They created a vast community aiding MSME growth and launched Proficorn, an event celebrating these businesses. Their efforts aim to integrate business success with personal fulfillment.
- Country:
- India
Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Quantum Leap, a business coaching company led by Rajiv Talreja and Karan Hasija, is making waves in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector. Known for contributing nearly 30% to India's GDP, these businesses often lack due recognition.
To combat this, Rajiv and Karan have established a network that's generating an impressive 6,000 crores in annual business revenue. The duo began by absorbing insights from over 300 successful entrepreneurs, developing targeted programs to address common business challenges.
Quantum Leap is more than just a business advisory firm; it's a lifeline for MSMEs, providing step-by-step strategies for scaling and efficiency. Their efforts are complemented by Proficorn, a unique event celebrating MSMEs' achievements. This initiative is transforming India's small business landscape and fostering a community of growth and success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FICCI FLO Champions Women Entrepreneurs at Global Trade Connect
Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: WEP Teams Up with Urban Company
Entrepreneurs Day: Celebrating Growth Through Genuine Problem Solving
Baanhem Ventures: Empowering Tamil Nadu's First-Gen Entrepreneurs
Asia's Largest Trade Fair Empowers Indian Entrepreneurs