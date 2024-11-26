Empowering India's MSMEs: The Quantum Leap Revolution

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Quantum Leap, a business coaching company led by Rajiv Talreja and Karan Hasija, is making waves in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector. Known for contributing nearly 30% to India's GDP, these businesses often lack due recognition.

To combat this, Rajiv and Karan have established a network that's generating an impressive 6,000 crores in annual business revenue. The duo began by absorbing insights from over 300 successful entrepreneurs, developing targeted programs to address common business challenges.

Quantum Leap is more than just a business advisory firm; it's a lifeline for MSMEs, providing step-by-step strategies for scaling and efficiency. Their efforts are complemented by Proficorn, a unique event celebrating MSMEs' achievements. This initiative is transforming India's small business landscape and fostering a community of growth and success.

