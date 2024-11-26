India's Pharmaceutical Prowess: Leading the Global Generic Drug Market

The Indian pharmaceutical industry, currently valued at $50 billion, is playing an increasingly crucial role on the global stage. Renowned as the 'pharmacy of the world,' India's pharma sector is a major exporter, supplying essential generic drugs to over 200 countries worldwide. Notably, India fulfills more than 50% of Africa's generic medicine needs, 40% of the United States', and 25% of the United Kingdom's demand.

Generic drugs are affordable counterparts of branded medicines, introduced post-patent expiration, sharing identical potency and quality. With India's growing population, particularly a rising aging demographic, the demand for cost-effective generic medicines is escalating. Generic drugs make up 70 to 80% of India's retail pharmaceutical market, driven by substantial affordability and effectiveness.

Despite the booming sales, challenges persist. Concerns regarding the quality and regulatory compliance of generic drugs linger, stemming from insufficient testing and counterfeit drug issues. Regulatory changes and initiatives like 'Jan Aushadhi' aim to bolster generic drug accessibility and trust. Looking forward, experts highlight the need for enhanced medical education and policymaking to further the potential of generic drugs in reducing healthcare costs globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)