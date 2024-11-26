Simaero Sets Sights on Major Investment in India's Growing Aviation Sector

French aviation trainer Simaero announced plans on Tuesday to establish a flight simulator training center in Delhi early next year. A partnership with Turkey's Havelsan has been finalized for incorporating the first A320 neo simulator at this facility.

The venture reflects a significant investment of 200 million euros over the next decade aimed at bolstering India's pilot training capabilities. Simaero India's General Manager, Khushbeg Jattana, stated that the facility will become operational by 2025.

The center will initially house eight full-flight simulators, including models like the A320 neo, ATR 72-600, and B737, with aspirations to introduce wide-body flight simulators by 2026 or 2027. This initiative underscores India's status as one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, with domestic carriers ordering approximately 1,500 aircraft for delivery in the coming years.

