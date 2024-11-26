Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Fiscal Roadmap: Interim and Full Budget Announcements

Sri Lanka's government plans to present its interim budget on December 5, with a full budget set for February 17, 2025. The interim budget will fund ongoing government functions and debt servicing until April 2025. This follows the National People's Power's parliamentary victory and presidential election win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:34 IST
Sri Lanka's Fiscal Roadmap: Interim and Full Budget Announcements
Sri Lanka's new government is set to unveil its interim budget on December 5, followed by parliamentary approval on December 6, Minister Nalinda Jayathissa announced. The interim budget is crucial for continuing government operations and managing debt from January to April 2025.

The full budget for 2025 is scheduled to be presented on February 17, marking a significant fiscal event for the nation. The announcement comes on the heels of the National People's Power's historic electoral victory.

Post-election developments include the convening of Sri Lanka's 10th parliament and a sweeping success for the ruling party, obtaining a remarkable majority in the assembly led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

