Sri Lanka's Fiscal Roadmap: Interim and Full Budget Announcements

Sri Lanka's new government is set to unveil its interim budget on December 5, followed by parliamentary approval on December 6, Minister Nalinda Jayathissa announced. The interim budget is crucial for continuing government operations and managing debt from January to April 2025.

The full budget for 2025 is scheduled to be presented on February 17, marking a significant fiscal event for the nation. The announcement comes on the heels of the National People's Power's historic electoral victory.

Post-election developments include the convening of Sri Lanka's 10th parliament and a sweeping success for the ruling party, obtaining a remarkable majority in the assembly led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

