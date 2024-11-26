TVS ILP Expands in East India with State-of-the-Art Facility
TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP) has acquired a new industrial facility in Siliguri, West Bengal. This marks their entry into eastern India and aims to meet the demand for robust supply chain solutions. The facility supports a leading e-commerce client and plans further expansions.
On Tuesday, TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks announced its acquisition of a state-of-the-art industrial facility in Siliguri, located in northern West Bengal. This move marks the company's expansion into eastern India, enhancing its reputation for delivering grade A industrial infrastructure.
The facility, developed on a 5.66-acre plot in Fulbari, spans 1.40 lakh sq ft and is positioned as the 'Gateway of North-East India.' It is designed to address the growing need for high-quality supply chain solutions and logistical infrastructure in the region.
Aditi Kumar, TVS ILP's executive director, highlighted Siliguri's strategic importance as a hub for cross-border trade into northeast India. The facility supports a prominent e-commerce player and offers tailored business solutions. The company aims to further expand in East India, targeting cities like Guwahati, and continues to pursue opportunities in tier-II and tier-III markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
