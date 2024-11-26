Left Menu

TVS ILP Expands in East India with State-of-the-Art Facility

TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP) has acquired a new industrial facility in Siliguri, West Bengal. This marks their entry into eastern India and aims to meet the demand for robust supply chain solutions. The facility supports a leading e-commerce client and plans further expansions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:15 IST
TVS ILP Expands in East India with State-of-the-Art Facility

On Tuesday, TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks announced its acquisition of a state-of-the-art industrial facility in Siliguri, located in northern West Bengal. This move marks the company's expansion into eastern India, enhancing its reputation for delivering grade A industrial infrastructure.

The facility, developed on a 5.66-acre plot in Fulbari, spans 1.40 lakh sq ft and is positioned as the 'Gateway of North-East India.' It is designed to address the growing need for high-quality supply chain solutions and logistical infrastructure in the region.

Aditi Kumar, TVS ILP's executive director, highlighted Siliguri's strategic importance as a hub for cross-border trade into northeast India. The facility supports a prominent e-commerce player and offers tailored business solutions. The company aims to further expand in East India, targeting cities like Guwahati, and continues to pursue opportunities in tier-II and tier-III markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024