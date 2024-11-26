Gateway to Growth: Sabroom Land Port Set to Boost Indo-Bangladesh Trade
The Land Ports Authority of India's chairman, Aditya Mishra, announced that the Sabroom land port in Tripura is ready for operations. The port is expected to enhance trade and tourism between India and Bangladesh, with operations commencing early next year. The project cost approximately Rs 250 crore.
The Land Ports Authority of India's chairman, Aditya Mishra, announced Tuesday that the new land port in Sabroom, Tripura, is ready for operation. This development marks a significant step towards enhancing trade and connectivity between India and Bangladesh.
Mishra expressed optimism about the port becoming operational early next year, underscoring its importance for both nations. The planned opening was delayed due to political conditions in the neighboring country. The land port, located in Gomati district adjacent to Maitri Setu, was built for approximately Rs 250 crore and aims to boost bilateral trade and tourism.
A recent stakeholder meeting highlighted the port's impact, attended by notable figures such as BSF Eastern Command's ADG Ravi Gandhi, Chief Commissioner of Customs Sailendra Kumar Sinha, and Tripura's Director of Industries Vishwasree B.
(With inputs from agencies.)
