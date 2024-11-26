India's Gaming Industry Gets a Major Boost with DPIIT-WinZO Partnership

In a significant stride towards revolutionizing India's interactive entertainment sector, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and WinZO, the country's largest social gaming platform, have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). As announced by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this collaboration is geared towards building a robust network of over 2,000 startups, innovators, and students.

The initiative, set to capitalize on the USD 300 billion global gaming market, is anticipated to enhance India's standing as a key player in interactive entertainment. Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary of DPIIT, emphasized the MoU's role in addressing talent shortages by equipping industry professionals with advanced skills in domains such as coding, animation, and game development.

A report by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum forecasts India's interactive entertainment industry will expand to USD 60 billion by 2034, creating over 2 million jobs. The DPIIT-WinZO partnership aims to harness this potential through hackathons, workshops, and accelerator programs, fast-tracking innovation and scaling startups to compete on the global stage.

Central to the partnership is the establishment of a Centre of Excellence by WinZO in coordination with DPIIT, designed to support entrepreneurs and startups. This initiative will focus on preparing a workforce ready for industry demands, innovating monetization strategies, and developing 'Made in India' intellectual property. The MoU also aims to expand WinZO's Tech Triumph Programme, enhancing the mentoring of Indian game developers and fostering entrepreneurship.

This partnership is aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, and it positions the nation as a burgeoning producer and exporter within the global interactive technology arena. Through this collaboration, the initiative is set to empower startups, promote creativity, and align products to meet international standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)