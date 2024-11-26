Left Menu

Simaero's Major Investment: Transforming India's Flight Training Landscape

French company Simaero plans to launch a flight simulator training facility in Delhi by early 2025, investing 200 million euros over ten years. It will partner with Turkiye's Havelsan and feature eight simulators. The move capitalizes on India's growing aviation market, reducing pilot training costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

French aviation company Simaero has announced an ambitious plan to establish its state-of-the-art flight simulator training facility in Delhi by early next year, pledging an investment of approximately 200 million euros in India within a decade.

In a strategic agreement signed on Tuesday with Turkish firm Havelsan, Simaero will acquire its first A320 neo simulator, signifying a significant step towards setting up a comprehensive training center with eight simulators, including options for wide-body aircraft by 2026 or 2027.

With India's aviation sector rapidly expanding and airlines ordering numerous aircraft, Havelsan CEO Mehmet Akif Nacar expressed optimism about future collaborations, emphasizing the growth potential and strategic importance of such partnerships in the aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

