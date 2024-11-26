RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Discharged from Hospital, In Good Health
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been discharged from Chennai's Apollo Hospital after treatment for acidity. The spokesperson confirmed Das's good health and reassured there is no cause for concern. Das, with over four decades of governance experience, has served in pivotal finance roles before becoming the 25th RBI Governor.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been released from Apollo Hospital in Chennai, where he was under observation for acidity issues, according to a spokesperson from the central bank.
The spokesperson earlier assured that Governor Das was in good health and would be discharged within hours, dismissing any concerns about his condition. Das, who took office as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on December 12, 2018, is a former Secretary of the Department of Revenue and Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance.
Das's career spans over 40 years in public service, where he has held prominent positions within central and state governments, notably in finance, taxation, industries, and infrastructure. He also notably contributed to the preparation of eight Union Budgets and served as India's G20 Sherpa.
