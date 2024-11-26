Left Menu

Lithuania Probes DHL Plane Crash: No Evidence of Terrorism Found

Lithuania has found no immediate evidence of terrorism or sabotage in its investigation of a DHL cargo plane crash near Vilnius airport. The black boxes have been retrieved and are under examination. The crash claimed one life, and investigations are ongoing to uncover potential causes.

Lithuanian authorities report no evidence of terrorism or sabotage following the crash of a DHL cargo plane near Vilnius airport.

The black boxes have been recovered and are undergoing examination by investigators. The crash, which occurred during landing, resulted in one fatality.

The investigation is led by the Lithuanian General Prosecutor's office, which states there is no need to probe more serious actions at this stage, though they remain open to finding other causes as the probe continues.

