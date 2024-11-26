Lithuania Probes DHL Plane Crash: No Evidence of Terrorism Found
Lithuania has found no immediate evidence of terrorism or sabotage in its investigation of a DHL cargo plane crash near Vilnius airport. The black boxes have been retrieved and are under examination. The crash claimed one life, and investigations are ongoing to uncover potential causes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:35 IST
Lithuanian authorities report no evidence of terrorism or sabotage following the crash of a DHL cargo plane near Vilnius airport.
The black boxes have been recovered and are undergoing examination by investigators. The crash, which occurred during landing, resulted in one fatality.
The investigation is led by the Lithuanian General Prosecutor's office, which states there is no need to probe more serious actions at this stage, though they remain open to finding other causes as the probe continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Pledges Continued Support for Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Efforts
China Pledges Continued Support for Pakistan Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has eliminated terrorism, Naxalism from country: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mumbai poll rally.
Amit Shah Declares End of Terrorism Under Modi's Leadership
PM Modi put last nail in coffin of terrorism, govt set to eliminate Maoists: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Jharkhand's Bermo.