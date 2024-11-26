Lithuania Probes DHL Plane Crash: No Evidence of Terrorism Found

Lithuanian authorities report no evidence of terrorism or sabotage following the crash of a DHL cargo plane near Vilnius airport.

The black boxes have been recovered and are undergoing examination by investigators. The crash, which occurred during landing, resulted in one fatality.

The investigation is led by the Lithuanian General Prosecutor's office, which states there is no need to probe more serious actions at this stage, though they remain open to finding other causes as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)