Air India Optimizes Network with Vistara's A320 Planes

Air India announced on Wednesday its strategy to optimize network efficiency, introducing planes formerly operated by the recently merged Vistara airline. The A320 aircraft are slated for pivotal metro-to-metro routes, enhancing service between cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, among others.

As part of its transformational journey under the ownership of Tata Group, Air India has integrated Vistara's highly esteemed service, offering passengers a refined choice in cabin classes. Each flight functioning under these new arrangements is identifiable by the 'AI2' prefix, ensuring clarity and continuity for travelers.

Currently managing a fleet encompassing 208 planes, Air India is set to maintain flight regularity across its routes, distributing departures throughout the day. This latest development promises improved customer experience and expansion through 2025, as noted by CEO Campbell Wilson.

