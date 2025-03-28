Left Menu

MMRDA Sets Sights on Transformation with Record Rs 40,000 Crore Budget

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has announced a Rs 40,000 crore budget for 2025-26, prioritizing infrastructure development. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde emphasized the focus on rapid growth in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, highlighting projects like metro rail expansion and water supply to bolster its status as a global finance hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:13 IST
MMRDA Sets Sights on Transformation with Record Rs 40,000 Crore Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has unveiled an ambitious budget of Rs 40,000 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, earmarking a substantial Rs 35,000 crore for infrastructure projects. This strategic investment was announced by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday.

Shinde emphasized that the government's primary focus is on the rapid and comprehensive development of the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes both Mumbai and its satellite areas. MMRDA's budget prioritizes comprehensive infrastructure development, from expanding metro rail lines to enhancing water supply systems.

The deputy CM hailed the budget as visionary, stating that these projects will elevate the MMR's status as an international finance center. Under the guidance of Shinde, who also chairs MMRDA, the authority continues to lead major infrastructure works such as flyovers, new roads, and housing provisions throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025