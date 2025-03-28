MMRDA Sets Sights on Transformation with Record Rs 40,000 Crore Budget
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has announced a Rs 40,000 crore budget for 2025-26, prioritizing infrastructure development. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde emphasized the focus on rapid growth in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, highlighting projects like metro rail expansion and water supply to bolster its status as a global finance hub.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has unveiled an ambitious budget of Rs 40,000 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, earmarking a substantial Rs 35,000 crore for infrastructure projects. This strategic investment was announced by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday.
Shinde emphasized that the government's primary focus is on the rapid and comprehensive development of the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes both Mumbai and its satellite areas. MMRDA's budget prioritizes comprehensive infrastructure development, from expanding metro rail lines to enhancing water supply systems.
The deputy CM hailed the budget as visionary, stating that these projects will elevate the MMR's status as an international finance center. Under the guidance of Shinde, who also chairs MMRDA, the authority continues to lead major infrastructure works such as flyovers, new roads, and housing provisions throughout the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
