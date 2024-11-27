Left Menu

Paytm Expands UPI International Service for Seamless Abroad Transactions

Paytm now allows Indian travelers to use UPI for seamless payments at international locations. The service is accessible in countries including the UAE and France, enabling secure cashless transactions. Users can activate and manage this feature via the Paytm app for greater convenience during foreign travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  India

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, has enhanced its offerings by enabling users to make Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions internationally. According to the company, Indian travelers can now use their Paytm app for cashless payments at numerous destinations where UPI is supported, such as the UAE, Sri Lanka, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal.

This development allows users to efficiently pay for a wide range of necessities including shopping, dining, and enjoying local experiences through UPI. The feature can be set up on the Paytm app with a one-time activation linked to the user's bank account. When users scan a UPI-enabled QR code abroad, the app facilitates activation automatically, granting users easy access.

Travelers have the option to select a usage period varying from 1 to 90 days, aligning with their travel plans. Additionally, they can deactivate the service anytime, providing security against unintended payments to foreign merchants upon returning to India. Users can also view foreign exchange rates and any conversion fees before completing transactions, ensuring transparency and informed decision-making.

Paytm's UPI International service is set to transform how travelers manage expenses, offering control and transparency at iconic global locales. From trendy eateries and shopping districts in Dubai and bustling markets in Singapore to vibrant beach markets in Mauritius and artisanal shops in Bhutan or shopping venues in Nepal and gems in Sri Lanka, seamless UPI payments via the Paytm app are a reality wherever accepted.

A Paytm spokesperson stated, "As pioneers of mobile payments in India, we continuously innovate to enhance user convenience. UPI International marks a step to enable Indian travelers to conduct secure, cashless transactions abroad, including the UAE, Singapore, France, and more. This feature arrives timely, for, with the holiday season, traveling becomes even more straightforward. The initiative emphasizes our commitment to empowering users through technology globally." Notably, Paytm has launched a new UPI statement download feature, aiding users in maintaining organized transaction records, fostering efficient expenditure management and financial planning, particularly useful for international travelers. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

