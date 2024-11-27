Left Menu

Airfare Dynamics: Navigating the Skies of 2024

The government reports a moderation in airfares in 2024 compared to 2023. Though prices fluctuate due to demand-supply dynamics, during festival seasons, notable fare reductions were observed. The government monitors pricing trends and intervenes as needed to prevent exorbitant rates, ensuring passenger welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:29 IST
In 2024, the government reported a moderation in airfares compared to 2023, despite ongoing concerns about high ticket prices. According to Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, airlines control their ticket prices autonomously based on operational requirements, though they are reminded to keep passenger interests in mind.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Mohol noted the necessity of occasionally shifting capacity to prevent skyrocketing prices during peak seasons, ensuring passenger comfort. The dynamic nature of airfares, driven by supply-demand factors, has led to noted reductions in prices during specific festival seasons.

The complexity of airfare pricing stems from varied factors like seasonality, fuel prices, and operational constraints at airports. While the government refrains from direct regulation to maintain market competitiveness, it remains vigilant and supportive in fostering growth within the aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

