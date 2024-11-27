Left Menu

Godrej Properties Sets New Financial Heights with Rs 6,000 Crore QIP Initiative

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to bolster its growth trajectory, Godrej Properties announced the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to amass Rs 6,000 crore by selling equity shares. The company's board had sanctioned this decision last month, marking a significant step in its ambitious expansion plans.

The QIP issue was officially opened on November 27, 2024, as confirmed in Godrej Properties' regulatory filing. The QIP Placement Committee set the floor price at Rs 2,727.44 per equity share, while the shares closed at Rs 2,833.05 on Wednesday, noting a minor dip from the previous day.

Establishing a strong presence in metropolitan areas, including Delhi-NCR and MMR, Godrej Properties witnessed an unparalleled rise in sales bookings last fiscal, up by 84% to Rs 22,527 crore. The firm aims for Rs 27,000 crore worth of bookings, bolstered by strategic land acquisition and partnerships.

