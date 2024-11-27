Left Menu

Battling Bomb Hoaxes: Aviation's Growing Challenge

This year, airlines encountered 994 hoax bomb threats until November 13. The Indian government plans amendments to aviation security laws to better tackle such hoaxes. These fake threats have disrupted flight operations, necessitating comprehensive protocols and advisories across airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:43 IST
Airlines in India faced 994 hoax bomb threats from January until November 13 this year, according to government reports. In response, the civil aviation ministry aims to amend the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, and the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, to address these challenges more effectively.

The Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Muralidhar Mohol, informed Parliament that since August 2022, 1,143 hoax bomb threats have been recorded, affecting flight operations and airport security. Despite these numbers, no real threats were detected, but the impact on airlines was significant.

Enhanced protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) include a Bomb Threat Contingency Plan (BTCP) and advisories for all civil aviation installations. The government is in consultation to amend relevant laws for comprehensive threat management as evolving scenarios demand stronger measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

