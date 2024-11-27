Battling Bomb Hoaxes: Aviation's Growing Challenge

Airlines in India faced 994 hoax bomb threats from January until November 13 this year, according to government reports. In response, the civil aviation ministry aims to amend the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, and the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, to address these challenges more effectively.

The Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Muralidhar Mohol, informed Parliament that since August 2022, 1,143 hoax bomb threats have been recorded, affecting flight operations and airport security. Despite these numbers, no real threats were detected, but the impact on airlines was significant.

Enhanced protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) include a Bomb Threat Contingency Plan (BTCP) and advisories for all civil aviation installations. The government is in consultation to amend relevant laws for comprehensive threat management as evolving scenarios demand stronger measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)