Jharkhand Celebrates Ram Navami with Devotion and Enhanced Security

Ram Navami is observed with great devotion in Jharkhand, as devotees throng to temples across the state. Security has been reinforced to ensure a peaceful celebration amid the festivities.

A series of religious processions are scheduled to occur in the afternoon, adding vibrancy to the celebrations. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren have conveyed their best wishes to the people, emphasizing the inspirational life and ideals of Lord Shri Ram.

Enhanced security measures include deployments of police in sensitive regions like Ranchi and Jamshedpur, along with the installation of CCTV cameras and drones to monitor public gatherings, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)