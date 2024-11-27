Left Menu

'Sanraksha': Revolutionizing Railway Safety Training with Digital Innovation

The Indian Railways has introduced 'Sanraksha', a mobile app aimed at enhancing safety training for frontline staff. Developed by the SECR, the app provides on-demand operational training and integrates railway expertise with modern technology to improve outcomes and feedback mechanisms for railway employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:26 IST
'Sanraksha': Revolutionizing Railway Safety Training with Digital Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways made strides in safety training on Wednesday with the launch of 'Sanraksha', a mobile application dedicated to the development of frontline safety staff.

The South East Central Railway (SECR) announced that the app targets millions of railway employees, offering instant access to vital operational training while allowing for comprehensive assessment and measurement of training outcomes.

'Sanraksha', masterminded by the senior divisional commercial manager from Nagpur, SECR, aims to combine the Railways' domain expertise with the latest in information technology, data analytics, and potential future AI integration to offer an intelligent and scalable solution.

According to DRM Nagpur, Namita Tripathi, the app incorporates advanced learning and feedback features to enable multi-level, real-time evaluation and monitoring, thus promoting an improved training and capacity-building framework for railway employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024