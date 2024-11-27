'Sanraksha': Revolutionizing Railway Safety Training with Digital Innovation
The Indian Railways has introduced 'Sanraksha', a mobile app aimed at enhancing safety training for frontline staff. Developed by the SECR, the app provides on-demand operational training and integrates railway expertise with modern technology to improve outcomes and feedback mechanisms for railway employees.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Railways made strides in safety training on Wednesday with the launch of 'Sanraksha', a mobile application dedicated to the development of frontline safety staff.
The South East Central Railway (SECR) announced that the app targets millions of railway employees, offering instant access to vital operational training while allowing for comprehensive assessment and measurement of training outcomes.
'Sanraksha', masterminded by the senior divisional commercial manager from Nagpur, SECR, aims to combine the Railways' domain expertise with the latest in information technology, data analytics, and potential future AI integration to offer an intelligent and scalable solution.
According to DRM Nagpur, Namita Tripathi, the app incorporates advanced learning and feedback features to enable multi-level, real-time evaluation and monitoring, thus promoting an improved training and capacity-building framework for railway employees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Marco Rubio: Trump's Controversial Pick for Secretary of State
Trump Chooses Rubio for Secretary of State
Marco Rubio: America's First Latino Secretary of State Under Trump
Trump Taps Rubio for Secretary of State in Strategic Cabinet Shuffle
Eugenix Hair Sciences: The Celebrity Secret to Revitalized Image