'Sanraksha': Revolutionizing Railway Safety Training with Digital Innovation

The Indian Railways made strides in safety training on Wednesday with the launch of 'Sanraksha', a mobile application dedicated to the development of frontline safety staff.

The South East Central Railway (SECR) announced that the app targets millions of railway employees, offering instant access to vital operational training while allowing for comprehensive assessment and measurement of training outcomes.

'Sanraksha', masterminded by the senior divisional commercial manager from Nagpur, SECR, aims to combine the Railways' domain expertise with the latest in information technology, data analytics, and potential future AI integration to offer an intelligent and scalable solution.

According to DRM Nagpur, Namita Tripathi, the app incorporates advanced learning and feedback features to enable multi-level, real-time evaluation and monitoring, thus promoting an improved training and capacity-building framework for railway employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)