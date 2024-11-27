Left Menu

Kerala and Adani Ink Landmark Deal for Swift Completion of Vizhinjam Port

The Kerala government and Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited have agreed on a new concession deal for the Vizhinjam International Port, accelerating its completion to 2028. The agreement includes a Rs 10,000 crore investment and sets penalties for delays. The port's capacity will reach 3 million TEUs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:03 IST
Kerala and Adani Ink Landmark Deal for Swift Completion of Vizhinjam Port
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has entered into a supplementary concession agreement with Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited to expedite the completion of the Vizhinjam International Port Project. This new deal will see the project's final phase completed by 2028, advancing the timeline by 17 years.

Details emerged from the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who confirmed that the draft agreement was approved following consultations with the legal department and the Advocate General. This approval comes after arbitration proceedings were withdrawn.

Under the agreement, Adani Ports has committed to a significant investment of Rs 10,000 crore, boosting the port's capacity to 3 million TEUs. The project has encountered previous delays due to COVID-19 and natural disasters, incurring a penalty of Rs 219 crore, partially payable to the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024