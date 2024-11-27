Andhra Pradesh Aims to Become a World-Class Maritime Hub

Left Menu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for the transformation of Andhra Pradesh into a world-class maritime hub, leveraging its extensive coastline. Reviewing the Maritime Policy 2024, Naidu emphasized port development, shipbuilding, and allied activities, while highlighting the need for innovation, infrastructure, and effective governance to boost revenue growth.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday outlined his vision for transforming Andhra Pradesh into a premier maritime hub, capitalizing on its nearly 1,000 km-long coastline.

During a review of the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Policy 2024, the Chief Minister stressed the significance of port development, growth in nearby areas, and the establishment of shipbuilding clusters. These initiatives, he noted, would drive significant advancements in the maritime sector.

Naidu also highlighted the importance of innovative approaches, infrastructure setup, and governance reforms to stimulate economic growth. He directed officials to focus on high-capacity port development, corridor links, and the P4 model for fishing harbors. Collaboration with institutions like the Indian Maritime University and IITs to establish a maritime university in the state was also urged.

