Strengthening Economic Security: The India-Japan Strategic Dialogue
The India-Japan Dialogue on Economic Security focused on strategic trade and technology was held in Tokyo. Officials emphasized the importance of collaboration to enhance economic interests, resilient supply chains, and infrastructure. The discussions aimed for tangible outcomes and reinforced the enduring partnership between the two nations.
- Country:
- India
The inaugural India-Japan Dialogue on Economic Security took place in Tokyo this Wednesday, putting a spotlight on strategic trade and technology. Key points included the necessity for tighter collaboration to safeguard economic interests and fortify supply chains and vital infrastructure.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made his first official visit to Japan, participating in meetings with senior Japanese officials, further solidifying the robust bilateral ties. His engagements emphasized shared values and commitment to regional stability.
The dialogue also aimed at producing concrete results through intensified partnerships in strategic areas. Both sides covered topics like economic security, supply chain resilience, and technological partnerships, underlining the contemporary relevance of their strategic global partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Previous govts in Bihar never bothered about health infrastructure: PM Modi after laying foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga.
Strengthening Space Bonds: Mexico and India's Cosmic Collaboration
Govt Unveils Refreshed PPP Framework to Drive Smarter Infrastructure Delivery
Erdogan and Musk: Potential for Tech Collaboration
First All-Women CISF Battalion to Protect Nation's Infrastructure