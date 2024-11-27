Strengthening Economic Security: The India-Japan Strategic Dialogue

The inaugural India-Japan Dialogue on Economic Security took place in Tokyo this Wednesday, putting a spotlight on strategic trade and technology. Key points included the necessity for tighter collaboration to safeguard economic interests and fortify supply chains and vital infrastructure.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made his first official visit to Japan, participating in meetings with senior Japanese officials, further solidifying the robust bilateral ties. His engagements emphasized shared values and commitment to regional stability.

The dialogue also aimed at producing concrete results through intensified partnerships in strategic areas. Both sides covered topics like economic security, supply chain resilience, and technological partnerships, underlining the contemporary relevance of their strategic global partnership.

