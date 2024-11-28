Incuspaze Eyes USD 25 Million to Propel Growth in Flexible Office Space
Coworking firm Incuspaze aims to raise USD 25 million to expand its flexible office spaces across key Indian cities, including Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The company, with a current footprint of 44 locations and 40 lakh square feet, targets an additional 20 lakh square feet by December 2025, planning an IPO in the future.
Incuspaze, a firm specializing in managed flexible office spaces, is on the path to raise USD 25 million to bolster its operations in major Indian cities, ahead of launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO).
Founded in 2016, Incuspaze boasts a substantial presence across 18 cities, with a total office space portfolio of 40 lakh square feet. The company envisions expanding this by another 20 lakh square feet by December 2025, according to its founder and CEO, Sanjay Choudhary.
Driven by surging demand, Incuspaze plans to open new centers in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Earlier this year, it secured USD 8 million in funding, highlighting the robust demand for premium office space, particularly from multinational companies establishing Global Capability Centres in India.
