Incuspaze Eyes USD 25 Million to Propel Growth in Flexible Office Space

Incuspaze, a firm specializing in managed flexible office spaces, is on the path to raise USD 25 million to bolster its operations in major Indian cities, ahead of launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Founded in 2016, Incuspaze boasts a substantial presence across 18 cities, with a total office space portfolio of 40 lakh square feet. The company envisions expanding this by another 20 lakh square feet by December 2025, according to its founder and CEO, Sanjay Choudhary.

Driven by surging demand, Incuspaze plans to open new centers in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Earlier this year, it secured USD 8 million in funding, highlighting the robust demand for premium office space, particularly from multinational companies establishing Global Capability Centres in India.

