Left Menu

Incuspaze Eyes USD 25 Million to Propel Growth in Flexible Office Space

Coworking firm Incuspaze aims to raise USD 25 million to expand its flexible office spaces across key Indian cities, including Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The company, with a current footprint of 44 locations and 40 lakh square feet, targets an additional 20 lakh square feet by December 2025, planning an IPO in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:28 IST
Incuspaze Eyes USD 25 Million to Propel Growth in Flexible Office Space
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Incuspaze, a firm specializing in managed flexible office spaces, is on the path to raise USD 25 million to bolster its operations in major Indian cities, ahead of launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Founded in 2016, Incuspaze boasts a substantial presence across 18 cities, with a total office space portfolio of 40 lakh square feet. The company envisions expanding this by another 20 lakh square feet by December 2025, according to its founder and CEO, Sanjay Choudhary.

Driven by surging demand, Incuspaze plans to open new centers in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Earlier this year, it secured USD 8 million in funding, highlighting the robust demand for premium office space, particularly from multinational companies establishing Global Capability Centres in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024