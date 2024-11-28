Left Menu

Kerala's Maritime Leap: Vizhinjam Port Expansion Gains Traction

Kerala's government has signed a supplementary concession agreement with Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd, advancing the international seaport's development. The revised timeline extends to 2028, involving Rs 10,000 crore in investments. The agreement advances revenue timelines and expands capacity, despite challenges like past delays and new charges against the Adani Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:36 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the signing of a supplementary agreement between the state government and Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd, marking a pivotal step toward the seaport's future development. The first phase is slated for commissioning next month.

This transformative project envisions its second and third phases nearing completion by 2028 with an additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore to expand the port's capacity to 30 lakh TEUs.

The agreement, signed amid legal troubles faced by Adani Group, underlines Kerala's commitment to global connectivity while ensuring better revenue terms and accelerating construction timelines for the Vizhinjam International Port.

