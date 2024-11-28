Left Menu

Sealmatic Secures Rs 25 Crore Investment from Aegis for Global Expansion

Sealmatic India Ltd has secured a Rs 25 crore investment from Aegis Investment Fund PCC Niveza, involving 393,000 equity shares priced at Rs 636 each. The funds will support strategic expansion in key global markets, focusing on advanced mechanical seals for defense and nuclear applications to boost international competitiveness and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:56 IST
Aegis Investment Fund PCC Niveza to Invest Rs 25 Crores in Sealmatic India at Rs 636 per Share. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sealmatic India Ltd, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has announced a significant investment from Aegis Investment Fund PCC Niveza, amounting to Rs 25 crores. The preferential allotment will see the issuance of 393,000 equity shares at Rs 636 each, strengthening Sealmatic's financial foothold.

This financial infusion is set to propel Sealmatic's expansion into strategic markets in the Middle East, Europe, and the USA. The funds will support investments in high-growth API markets and the development of advanced mechanical seals for crucial sectors like defense and nuclear, aiming to enhance global competitiveness and long-term sustainability.

Umar AK Balwa, Managing Director of Sealmatic, emphasized the strategic advantages brought by Aegis Investment, highlighting plans to expand services and product capabilities in burgeoning markets. This partnership presents a robust platform for Sealmatic to amplify its presence in critical industries, with aspirations of becoming a dominant player globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

