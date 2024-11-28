Sealmatic Secures Rs 25 Crore Investment from Aegis for Global Expansion

Sealmatic India Ltd, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has announced a significant investment from Aegis Investment Fund PCC Niveza, amounting to Rs 25 crores. The preferential allotment will see the issuance of 393,000 equity shares at Rs 636 each, strengthening Sealmatic's financial foothold.

This financial infusion is set to propel Sealmatic's expansion into strategic markets in the Middle East, Europe, and the USA. The funds will support investments in high-growth API markets and the development of advanced mechanical seals for crucial sectors like defense and nuclear, aiming to enhance global competitiveness and long-term sustainability.

Umar AK Balwa, Managing Director of Sealmatic, emphasized the strategic advantages brought by Aegis Investment, highlighting plans to expand services and product capabilities in burgeoning markets. This partnership presents a robust platform for Sealmatic to amplify its presence in critical industries, with aspirations of becoming a dominant player globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)