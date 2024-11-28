Left Menu

Audi India Forecasts a Strong Comeback in 2025

Audi India anticipates a successful 2025, recovering from 2024's supply chain disruptions. With the introduction of a new Q7 model, the company forecasts an 8-10% sales growth, in line with luxury car industry trends. The new Q7, priced between Rs 88.66 lakh and Rs 97.81 lakh, remains popular.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:18 IST
Audi India is optimistic about rebounding in 2025 after facing supply chain issues that impacted sales in 2024, according to a senior executive. The German luxury carmaker has launched a new version of its flagship SUV, the Q7, which is expected to drive growth.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, projected an 8-10% sales growth for the company, mirroring expectations for the overall luxury car market next year. Despite a challenging first half of 2024, industry sales are still anticipated to reach a record high of 50,000 units.

The newly introduced Q7, featuring updated designs and features, aims to continue attracting SUV buyers. With over 10,000 units sold in India to date, the model remains a significant draw for luxury car enthusiasts, priced between Rs 88.66 lakh and Rs 97.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

