PCBL Ltd. Expands Specialty Chemical Capacity at Mundra Plant

PCBL Ltd. has announced the successful commissioning of the second phase of its specialty chemical capacity expansion at its Mundra plant in Gujarat. This enhancement adds 20,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA) to the facility, resulting in a total specialty chemical capacity of 40,000 MTPA at Mundra.

The company disclosed that the completion of this expansion milestone has augmented its overall manufacturing capacity to 7,90,000 MTPA. This growth is seen as pivotal for the firm as it strengthens its position in the specialty chemicals market.

Furthermore, PCBL Ltd. projects that the increase in Specialty Blacks capacity at the Mundra plant, now totaling 20,000 MTPA, will propel the company's total Specialty Blacks capacity to 1,12,000 MTPA by the fiscal year 2025. The company had previously estimated the capital expenditure for the Mundra expansion at Rs 350 crore.

