Kerala's Leap into Deep Tech: A New Era for Innovation
Kerala is positioning itself as a key player in deep tech with the Emerging Technology Hub initiative. The state is focusing on high-growth areas like Food & Agriculture, Space Technology, Renewable Energy, Digital Media & Entertainment, and Healthcare. This initiative holds great investment promise globally.
Kerala is emerging as a crucial player in India's quest to become a global deep tech capital, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The state is set to introduce significant investment opportunities through the Emerging Technology Hub (ETH) initiative, which promises to revolutionize several high-growth sectors.
During the inauguration of Huddle Global 2024, Kerala's flagship startup festival held in Kovalam, Vijayan highlighted the diverse focus areas of the ETH initiative, including Food & Agriculture, Space Technology, Renewable Energy, Digital Media & Entertainment, and Healthcare. Designed as a public-private partnership, ETH will be situated on a three-acre campus in Technocity, Thiruvananthapuram, with a projected cost of Rs 350 crore.
Vijayan emphasized the state's thriving startup ecosystem, boasting over 6,100 startups and 62,000 jobs. He urged local High Networth Individuals to invest in Angel Funds to support further growth. Kerala's vision includes blending technology with tourism and establishing LEAP Centres to foster entrepreneurship within educational institutions.
