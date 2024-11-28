Odisha Approves Massive Investment Projects Boosting Economic Momentum

The Odisha government has taken a significant step towards bolstering its economic landscape by approving 20 major investment projects valued at Rs 1.36 lakh crore. This decision was made by the High-Level Clearance Authority, spearheaded by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The projects are strategically spread over nine sectors, including steel, chemicals, and renewable energy, and are poised to create jobs for more than 74,350 people. Key industries like Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd have been greenlighted for expansion, reflecting a robust economic trajectory for the state.

These developments highlight Odisha's commitment to establishing a business-friendly environment that encourages inclusive growth and sustainability. With investments in ten districts, the state aims to significantly enhance its industrial prowess and job market.

