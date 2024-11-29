Clearing the Track: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Manufacturing on Course

Amidst swirling media reports of alleged delays in the Vande Bharat sleeper train production, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has categorically dismissed such claims. He clarified on Thursday during a media interaction that design issues were non-existent with the Russian manufacturer involved in the project.

Contradicting earlier reports citing Russian firm Transmashholding's concerns with design requirements, Vaishnaw emphasized that the real challenge lay in the company's limited capacity to handle larger train sets needed for India. Russian trains typically have fewer coaches, unlike the larger train requirements in India.

Vaishnaw assured that clarity on coach quantity requirements and resolutions of the firm's manufacturing capabilities were underway. The production, involving 1,920 sleeper coaches, is set to move forward as these hurdles have been addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)