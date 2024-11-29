Left Menu

Clearing the Track: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Manufacturing on Course

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw debunks claims of design clearance delays in Vande Bharat sleeper train production. The issues lie in the Russian firm's limited experience with manufacturing larger train sets, not design. Ministry sources confirm that necessary concerns have been addressed and manufacturing will commence shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 07:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 07:29 IST
Clearing the Track: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Manufacturing on Course
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst swirling media reports of alleged delays in the Vande Bharat sleeper train production, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has categorically dismissed such claims. He clarified on Thursday during a media interaction that design issues were non-existent with the Russian manufacturer involved in the project.

Contradicting earlier reports citing Russian firm Transmashholding's concerns with design requirements, Vaishnaw emphasized that the real challenge lay in the company's limited capacity to handle larger train sets needed for India. Russian trains typically have fewer coaches, unlike the larger train requirements in India.

Vaishnaw assured that clarity on coach quantity requirements and resolutions of the firm's manufacturing capabilities were underway. The production, involving 1,920 sleeper coaches, is set to move forward as these hurdles have been addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024