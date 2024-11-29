Hindustan Power's Impactful CSR: Transforming Lives in Rural Uttar Pradesh

Hindustan Power has been making significant strides in tackling water scarcity in rural Uttar Pradesh with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Since its inception in 2022, the program has installed numerous hand pumps in water-stressed villages, transforming access to clean water for thousands of families and improving their quality of life.

The chairman of Hindustan Power, Ratul Puri, emphasized the importance of clean water as a fundamental human right, stating that the initiative represents the company's commitment to supporting marginalized communities. By alleviating water scarcity, the program has enabled families to focus on education, health, and productivity while reducing waterborne diseases and promoting better hygiene.

Hindustan Power's efforts are strategically aligned with government initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission, aiming to provide safe drinking water to every household. Puri highlighted the necessity of persistent action to enact meaningful change, pointing out that the initiative underscores the positive role businesses can play in addressing social challenges and supporting sustainable development.

