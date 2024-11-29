Left Menu

Kolkata Airport Gears Up for Winter Fog Challenges

As winter approaches, the Kolkata airport is preparing for low visibility due to heavy fog by implementing Low Visibility Procedures (LVP). Utilizing advanced systems like Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), the airport aims to minimize flight disruptions while ensuring passenger safety through collaborative coordination with airlines and authorities.

As the cold winter months approach, Kolkata airport is taking measures to tackle the common issue of reduced visibility due to heavy fog.

The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI) has announced the implementation of Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) to ensure the safety of flight operations during these conditions. The ATC enforces LVP when visibility falls below 800 meters, utilizing 'Follow-Me' vehicles for guidance, as stated by a senior official from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Dr. Pravat Ranjan Beuria, the airport director, assures that the integration of advanced technology like the CAT III-B Instrument Landing System (ILS) at NSCBI will help minimize disruptions. Meanwhile, preparations include strategically positioning flight crews and ensuring airport amenities cater to any delays, while low-cost carrier IndiGo is also adopting strategies to manage winter challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

