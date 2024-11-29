Italy's Union Showdown: Strikes and Government Budget Tensions

Italy witnessed widespread disruption on Friday as a nationwide strike led by two major unions, CGIL and UIL, caused the cancellation of flights, bus and metro services, school closures, and reduced medical care. The strike serves as a protest against the government's budget plans, particularly cuts in social security and public service spending.

This industrial action poses a significant challenge for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, which is attempting to tighten spending to align Italy's finances with European Union standards. Despite lacking support from the centrist CISL union, CGIL leader Maurizio Landini asserted that high participation numbers proved the strike's effectiveness.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini curtailed disruptions by limiting the transport sector's strike to four hours, although most sectors observed a full-day walkout. The government previously allocated 24 billion euros for tax cuts and social spending. Still, union calls for improved worker safety and investment highlight ongoing public discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)