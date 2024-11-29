Tragic Crash: MSRTC Bus Overturns in Gondia

A tragic road accident in Gondia district, Maharashtra, on Friday left nine dead and 25 injured as a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned in the afternoon, according to police reports.

The MSRTC bus, carrying 36 passengers, was en route to Gondia from Bhandara when it overturned at Davva village, officials said. The driver reportedly lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle, resulting in the accident.

Maharashtra's Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his sorrow over the incident, announcing Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. He emphasized the need for proper medical care for the injured, directing state resources to cover possible private hospitalization costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)