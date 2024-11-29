Left Menu

Traffic Chaos in Lutyens' Delhi: Ashoka Road Cave-in Causes Disruption

Traffic on Ashoka Road in Lutyens' Delhi was disrupted early Friday morning due to a portion of the road collapsing. The area was barricaded for safety, and efforts were made to cover the pit and clear the stuck bus, using a crane to resume traffic flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:07 IST
Traffic Chaos in Lutyens' Delhi: Ashoka Road Cave-in Causes Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Traffic came to a standstill on Ashoka Road in Lutyens' Delhi early Friday morning when a section of the road collapsed, according to local police. Motorists faced delays as the affected area, in the direction from C-Hexagon towards Windsor Place, was hastily barricaded to avert any further accidents.

A senior officer from the Delhi Traffic Police reported that efforts were swiftly made to cover the caved-in section to facilitate a return to normal traffic conditions. The affected area remains under close watch as additional repair work is scheduled for a later date.

Visual documentation of the event showed a bus stuck in the resulting pit, which was extricated with the assistance of a crane. Commuters are advised to remain patient as repair efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024