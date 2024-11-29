Traffic Chaos in Lutyens' Delhi: Ashoka Road Cave-in Causes Disruption
Traffic on Ashoka Road in Lutyens' Delhi was disrupted early Friday morning due to a portion of the road collapsing. The area was barricaded for safety, and efforts were made to cover the pit and clear the stuck bus, using a crane to resume traffic flow.
Traffic came to a standstill on Ashoka Road in Lutyens' Delhi early Friday morning when a section of the road collapsed, according to local police. Motorists faced delays as the affected area, in the direction from C-Hexagon towards Windsor Place, was hastily barricaded to avert any further accidents.
A senior officer from the Delhi Traffic Police reported that efforts were swiftly made to cover the caved-in section to facilitate a return to normal traffic conditions. The affected area remains under close watch as additional repair work is scheduled for a later date.
Visual documentation of the event showed a bus stuck in the resulting pit, which was extricated with the assistance of a crane. Commuters are advised to remain patient as repair efforts continue.
