Traffic Chaos in Lutyens' Delhi: Ashoka Road Cave-in Causes Disruption

Traffic came to a standstill on Ashoka Road in Lutyens' Delhi early Friday morning when a section of the road collapsed, according to local police. Motorists faced delays as the affected area, in the direction from C-Hexagon towards Windsor Place, was hastily barricaded to avert any further accidents.

A senior officer from the Delhi Traffic Police reported that efforts were swiftly made to cover the caved-in section to facilitate a return to normal traffic conditions. The affected area remains under close watch as additional repair work is scheduled for a later date.

Visual documentation of the event showed a bus stuck in the resulting pit, which was extricated with the assistance of a crane. Commuters are advised to remain patient as repair efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)