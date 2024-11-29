Euro Zone Bond Yields on a Roller Coaster: Economic Struggles Trigger Fourth Weekly Fall

The euro zone's government bond yields have experienced a consistent fall, marking their fourth consecutive weekly drop as concerns mount over the region's economic outlook. A significant market gauge revealed that inflation expectations have fallen below 2%, prompting investor caution.

German data showcased a stable annual inflation rate in November, countering previous forecasts of an increase, while France's inflation figures matched expectations. Italy reported higher than expected inflation, adding complexities to the overall economic narrative. Meanwhile, Germany's 10-year yield, a crucial indicator for the euro area, fell by 1 basis point to 2.12%.

In France, political tensions escalated as the government made concessions on the next budget due to opposition threats, with potential risks to Prime Minister Michel Barnier's administration. Simultaneously, Italy's 10-year yields, the euro area periphery's benchmark, saw a slight decrease, with focus shifting to France's debt rating review by S&P later in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)