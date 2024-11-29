Tragic Auto Rickshaw Accident Claims Young Life in Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic turn of events, a 21-year-old student lost her life in a severe auto rickshaw accident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Friday. Six other passengers sustained serious injuries in the incident, which occurred near Naurangiya village in the Ubhaon area.

According to Station House Officer Vipin Singh, the auto rickshaw was filled with passengers when it overturned while attempting to avoid a motorcyclist who suddenly appeared in its path. Authorities arrived promptly at the scene and transported the injured, along with the auto driver, to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

The deceased, identified as student Shilpi Maurya, succumbed to her injuries, whereas the others are currently undergoing treatment. The police have confirmed that the body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain a definitive cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)