Left Menu

DLF Sells Kolkata IT Park to Boost Shareholder Value

DLF's joint venture, DCCDL, has sold its IT park in Kolkata to Primarc and RDB group for Rs 637 crore. This strategic sale is aimed at monetizing rent-yielding assets and enhancing shareholder value. The IT park, a major hub in eastern India, will bolster Bengal's tech ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:39 IST
DLF Sells Kolkata IT Park to Boost Shareholder Value
  • Country:
  • India

Realty major DLF, through its JV firm DCCDL, has sold an IT park in Kolkata to Primarc and RDB group for Rs 637 crore. This move aims to monetize rent-yielding assets, reflecting value embedded in its core properties.

DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd, a collaboration with Singapore's GIC, boasts a significant portfolio focused on Delhi-NCR and Chennai. They agreed to transfer ownership of Kolkata Tech Park 1 to RDB Primarc Techno Park LLP, enhancing shareholder value.

The IT park, a major technology hub in eastern India, showcases DLF's asset management prowess while supporting the dynamic Bengal economy, marking a pivotal growth step for Primarc and RDB groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024