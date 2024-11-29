Left Menu

Cathay Pacific's Transformative OOH Campaign Elevates Travel Connection

Cathay Pacific launches an inventive Out Of Home campaign leveraging real-time messaging at prime locations in Mumbai and Delhi. Highlighting comfort, hospitality, and inflight services, the initiative aims to inspire travellers and reinforce the airline's global gateway status, while integrating technology with creative storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:45 IST
Showcasing innovation and creativity in real time. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cathay Pacific, a premier name in travel and lifestyle, has rolled out a groundbreaking Out Of Home (OOH) campaign designed to revolutionize how travelers interact with the airline. Real-time contextual messaging at key sites underlines the airline's hallmark features, including comfort, hospitality, and top-tier inflight services.

The campaign, anchored in Cathay Pacific's 'Move Beyond' ethos, aspires to inspire discerning travelers and frequent flyers, solidifying its stature as a leading international carrier. By strategically positioning the initiative in Mumbai and Delhi, the airline masterfully blends technology with creativity to captivate local commuters and international travelers alike.

Dynamic digital OOH displays along Mumbai's Western Express Highway deliver tailored messages, while targeted messages at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport align with real-time flight data to engage audiences. Through this comprehensive approach, Cathay Pacific aims to create memorable experiences, enhancing travel aspirations and brand recall among high-value audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

