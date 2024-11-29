Left Menu

European Aviation Watchdog Lifts Ban on PIA Flights

The European aviation authorities have lifted the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for flights to Europe. Initially imposed due to safety concerns and an air crash in Karachi, the lifting of the ban marks a significant success for Pakistan, rejuvenating the airline's prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:56 IST
European Aviation Watchdog Lifts Ban on PIA Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The European aviation authorities have lifted the ban previously placed on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), allowing the national flag carrier to resume flights to Europe, a government minister announced on Friday. This decision marks a significant milestone for the airline and Pakistan's aviation sector.

The ban, which was imposed in 2020 following a catastrophic air crash in Karachi leading to nearly 100 casualties, raised serious safety concerns. Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif hailed the lifting of the ban as a momentous achievement for Pakistan.

He credited this development to the Ministry's commitment to aligning with international aviation standards and strengthening the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority through legislative and operational improvements. With flight operations to Europe restored, PIA is better positioned for privatization, improving its market prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024