European Aviation Watchdog Lifts Ban on PIA Flights

The European aviation authorities have lifted the ban previously placed on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), allowing the national flag carrier to resume flights to Europe, a government minister announced on Friday. This decision marks a significant milestone for the airline and Pakistan's aviation sector.

The ban, which was imposed in 2020 following a catastrophic air crash in Karachi leading to nearly 100 casualties, raised serious safety concerns. Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif hailed the lifting of the ban as a momentous achievement for Pakistan.

He credited this development to the Ministry's commitment to aligning with international aviation standards and strengthening the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority through legislative and operational improvements. With flight operations to Europe restored, PIA is better positioned for privatization, improving its market prospects.

