Adani Group Rejects Bribery Allegations While Pursuing Growth

Adani Group's Chief Financial Officer, Jugeshinder Singh, has firmly dismissed recent allegations of bribery within the company. Singh assured that any substantial cash transactions would be known to him and reiterated that no such activities occurred.

The company continues to focus on its ambitious growth and investment plans, with all projects proceeding as announced. Despite allegations in the US, Singh confirmed that no banks have demanded a review of Adani Group's credentials, reflecting strong confidence in the conglomerate's financial standing.

Taking a strategic financial approach, the group plans to leverage domestic markets while addressing accusations and maintaining respect for US laws. Singh emphasized the group's robust debt management and its efforts to deepen domestic market capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)