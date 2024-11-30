Empowering Mobility: NCRTC's Assistive Aid Initiative
The NCRTC has launched a drive to distribute assistive aids, including smart canes and hearing aids, to differently-abled individuals in the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. This initiative aims to enhance mobility, accessibility, and empowerment, facilitating improved access to transportation, workspaces, and social inclusion.
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has commenced an initiative to enhance the lives of differently-abled passengers by distributing assistive aids. This project, launched on Saturday, aims to improve mobility and accessibility for individuals residing around the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.
Around 130 individuals have already received devices such as smart canes and hearing aids, with more distributions planned as the identification process continues. The aids were selected through expert surveys to meet individual needs, emphasizing empowerment and employability for beneficiaries.
Collaborating with the Asian Development Bank, this effort also aligns with inclusive infrastructure development by ensuring RRTS stations and Namo Bharat trains are accessible to all. Special provisions for visually impaired commuters and dedicated seating in trains further underscore the initiative's comprehensive approach.
