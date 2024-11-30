Empowering Mobility: NCRTC's Assistive Aid Initiative

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has commenced an initiative to enhance the lives of differently-abled passengers by distributing assistive aids. This project, launched on Saturday, aims to improve mobility and accessibility for individuals residing around the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

Around 130 individuals have already received devices such as smart canes and hearing aids, with more distributions planned as the identification process continues. The aids were selected through expert surveys to meet individual needs, emphasizing empowerment and employability for beneficiaries.

Collaborating with the Asian Development Bank, this effort also aligns with inclusive infrastructure development by ensuring RRTS stations and Namo Bharat trains are accessible to all. Special provisions for visually impaired commuters and dedicated seating in trains further underscore the initiative's comprehensive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)